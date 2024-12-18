No. 17 Georgia Tech women beat Rice 88-57 behind Rusne Augustinaite's 7 3-pointers

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 2:09 p.m.

 

Leer en español

ATLANTA — Rusne Augustinaite scored 23 points and made a career-high seven 3-pointers, Kara Dunn added 17 points and No. 17 Georgia Tech beat Rice 88-57 on Wednesday. Augustinaite made four straight 3-pointers in the opening five minutes of the second quarter to help build a 28-13 lead. Georgia Tech extended it to 37-18 at halftime after shooting 50% from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range. Augustinaite made all five of her shots in the first half and scored 14 points, while Rice went 7 of 33 from the field (21%). Chazadi Wright and Tianna Thompson each made a 3-pointer in the final minute of the third quarter to extend Georgia Tech's lead to 63-32. Augustinaite added three 3-pointers in the fourth.

The Associated Press

