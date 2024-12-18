White Sox shorten ballpark's name to Rate Field

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox are changing the name of their ballpark. A change in luck can't be guaranteed. The White Sox's home will now be known as Rate Field instead of Guaranteed Rate Field, a change that reflects a shortening of the stadium sponsor's name. The ballpark was first known as New Comiskey Park when it opened across the street from the old stadium in 1991. It became U.S. Cellular Field under a naming rights deal in 2003. The name changed again in 2016 after the White Sox and Guaranteed Rate struck a 13-year agreement. The Chicago-based mortgage company rebranded to "Rate" in July.