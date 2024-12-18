Stingley shines for Texans in his third season after struggling with injuries in his first two

By Kristie Rieken, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 12:53 p.m.

 
Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Houston.

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Leer en español

HOUSTON — Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans didn't hold back in his praise for cornerback Derek Stingley after his second interception in the fourth quarter Sunday iced a win over Miami. Ryans told the team "that's probably the best play I've ever seen" before giving Stingley a game ball after the 20-12 victory. Stingley has played well all season but has taken things up a notch in the past month, with four of his five interceptions coming in the last four games. He also had two tackles for loss Sunday to become the first cornerback in NFL history to have two interceptions and two tackles for loss in a game. His performance earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

