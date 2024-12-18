Drew Lock is expected back at QB when the Giants face the Falcons

By Tom Canavan, Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 18, 2024 at 3:13 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 12:19 p.m.

 
New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) passes against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) passes against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — After sitting out a game with a heel injury, Drew Lock is expected back at quarterback when the New York Giants face the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday. Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Lock has recovered and will start when the Giants (2-12) try to snap a franchise-record-tying nine-game losing streak. New York has been going back and forth at quarterback with Lock and Tommy DeVito since benching and then releasing Daniel Jones on Nov. 22. DeVito started against Tampa Bay on Nov. 24. Lock got the next two starts before his injury and DeVito returned last weekend.

Tom Canavan

