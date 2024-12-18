Browns running back Nick Chubb goes on injured reserve after 4-time Pro Bowler breaks his foot

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been placed on injured reserve, officially ending a comeback season after he suffered a severe knee injury last year. Chubb broke his foot during Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The four-time Pro Bowler finished the season with 332 yards rushing and four touchdowns in eight games. He suffered a left knee injury in Week 2 last season at Pittsburgh. He worked his way back and made his debut this season on Oct. 20. Chubb didn't speak to reporters on Sunday, leaving on crutches and in a walking boot. Coach Kevin Stefanski said he doesn't believe Chubb will need surgery and that he is expected to make a full recovery.