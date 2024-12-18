Browns running back Nick Chubb goes on injured reserve after 4-time Pro Bowler breaks his foot

By Tom Withers, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 8:21 a.m.

 
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, center, carries the ball between Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and linebacker Nick Bolton, right, in the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, center, carries the ball between Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and linebacker Nick Bolton, right, in the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

2 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been placed on injured reserve, officially ending a comeback season after he suffered a severe knee injury last year. Chubb broke his foot during Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The four-time Pro Bowler finished the season with 332 yards rushing and four touchdowns in eight games. He suffered a left knee injury in Week 2 last season at Pittsburgh. He worked his way back and made his debut this season on Oct. 20. Chubb didn't speak to reporters on Sunday, leaving on crutches and in a walking boot. Coach Kevin Stefanski said he doesn't believe Chubb will need surgery and that he is expected to make a full recovery.

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Tom Withers

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  