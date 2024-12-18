Salzburg hires Thomas Letsch as coach ahead of Klopp's arrival at Red Bull and Club World Cup

SALZBURG, Austria — Salzburg has hired Thomas Letsch as coach as the Austrian club seeks a turnaround ahead of the Club World Cup next year and the imminent arrival of Jürgen Klopp as head of soccer for Red Bull's group of clubs. Letsch replaces Pepijn Lijnders, who was fired Monday with the club 10 points off the lead in the Austrian league and unlikely to advance in the Champions League. Letsch has signed a contract through 2027. Salzburg won 10 Austrian titles in a row before losing out to Sturm Graz last season.

The Associated Press

