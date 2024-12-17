Memphis QB Seth Henigan equals AAC record with 104th career TD pass close to home in Frisco Bowl

By The Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 17, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 9:12 p.m.

 
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan (9) warms up before the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against West Virginia Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Frisco, Texas.

Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan (9) warms up before the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against West Virginia Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FRISCO, Texas — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan matched the American Athletic Conference record with his 104th career touchdown pass. That came in the Tigers' win 42-37 win over West Virginia in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday night. Henigan equaled the mark with an 18-yard TD to DeMeer Blankumsee with 55 seconds left in the first half. Henigan is the only current four-year FBS starting QB to do that at the same school. Clayton Tune threw 104 TD passes for Houston from 2018-22.

The Associated Press

