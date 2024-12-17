Memphis QB Seth Henigan equals AAC record with 104th career TD pass close to home in Frisco Bowl

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

FRISCO, Texas — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan matched the American Athletic Conference record with his 104th career touchdown pass. That came in the Tigers' win 42-37 win over West Virginia in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday night. Henigan equaled the mark with an 18-yard TD to DeMeer Blankumsee with 55 seconds left in the first half. Henigan is the only current four-year FBS starting QB to do that at the same school. Clayton Tune threw 104 TD passes for Houston from 2018-22.