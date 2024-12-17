Utah State drops 1st game of season in 75-73 loss to UC San Diego

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

LOGAN — The Utah State Aggies are no longer one of the few remaining undefeated college basketball teams.

The Aggies lost at home 75-73 to UC San Diego, which has now won eight games in a row. Three days ago, Utah State made school history by being the first team to start 10-0.

"We can't let one loss define the rest of our season," Deyton Albury said. "We have to put this one behind us."

And they'll have to do it quick as the Aggies have a stretch of three consecutive road games against formidable teams in Saint Mary's, No. 23 San Diego State and Nevada.

UC San Diego may have given other teams the defensive formula that can give the Aggies fits throughout the season: give them a taste of their own medicine.

Utah State defends with a matchup zone, which has been one of their strengths so far this season. But the Tritons play a very similar defense, and Aggies coach Jerrod Calhoun said it gave his team problems.

"It's one of those games you feel helpless as a coach," Calhoun said. "Doesn't matter what you call, it's very, very difficult to execute against this type of defense. I knew it for 48 hours and I feel bad I couldn't help them any better."

Nonetheless, the Aggies had chances to win Tuesday's game. The team went on a run and led 39-32 at halftime, but shot just 28.6%% from the field in the second half.

"Making shots was tough for us in the second half," Albury said. "That pretty much describes it."

Karson Templin led Utah State with 18 points off the bench, much of which came in the final minutes of the game. He also had six rebounds and one block.

"What Karson Templin is showing is if you just do the right thing, you play hard, you listen, you're coachable — good things are going to happen to you," Calhoun said. "I think he's really made that next step. … He deserves what he's getting right now."

Templin's 3-pointer — a rare sight this season — gave Utah State a 58-56 lead. He later got an offensive rebound with the Aggies down 7 and threw up a corner 3-pointer that went in with just 38 seconds remaining.

Templin made a layup after a Mason Falslev steal to cut Utah State's deficit to 71-69 with 20 seconds left. But San Diego kept the Aggies at bay and secured the win.

"I think they just really outplayed us the last five minutes," Calhoun said.

Falslev had 16 points and nine rebounds, while Albury added 15 points. Ian Martinez had arguably his worst game of the season, scoring 12 points on just 4-of-17 shooting from the field.

"Ian really struggled tonight," Calhoun said. "I thought he had some good looks. Foul trouble certainly hurt him."

Martinez picked up his fourth foul with 11:39 left in the game, and he retuned with 7:47 remaining, but scored just 2 points the rest of the game.

UC San Diego built its 7-point lead late with the help of timely 3-pointers from Tyler McHie, who had 26 points and six rebounds, and went 6-of-14 from beyond the arc.

"Obviously, we didn't defend him quite good," Albury said. "It's just attention to detail."

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 20 points, but most of his scoring came from being 10-of-12 night from the free-throw line. Calhoun said he knew what kind of player Tait-Jones was, but he was still able to be effective.

"We have to understand personnel better," Calhoun said.

Drake Allen left the game with a shoulder injury in the first half and didn't return. Calhoun said Allen's shoulder was "out of the socket."

"Hopefully we'll get him back," Calhoun said.