Utah State finds dominating physicality in blowout win

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

LOGAN — After Utah State's overtime win at home against Montana State and a lopsided loss to South Florida, head coach Jerrod Calhoun was vocally frustrated with his squad's physicality and toughness.

"We got manhandled," Calhoun said after the Montana State win. 'So, that's probably the biggest disappointment tonight."

In the Aggies' final Mountain West opener before moving to the Pac-12 next season, it was their turn to do the manhandling. Utah State dominated the Colorado State Rams in every way imaginable Saturday in a 100-58 win.

"You've got to dominate in all facets," Calhoun said. "To be able to score 100 and only give up 58, you've got to make shots, you've got to get turnovers, you've got to rebound."

Utah State had a week off to prepare for the game and looked rested, rejuvenated and ready to control every element of the game against the defending Mountain West Tournament champions.

From the opening tip, the Aggies' physicality caused Colorado State problems that they never fully adjusted to. Utah State held the Rams to just 37% shooting on the day, frequently forcing them into low-percentage shots late in the shot clock and contested jump shots.

"We knew that they were a 3-point shooting team, and our whole goal was to not let them back in the game by shooting threes," guard Mason Falslev said. "Props to them, they did shoot the ball better than we wanted them to, but at the end of the day, a win is a win."

The Aggies also forced 15 turnovers, and even on plays where a turnover wasn't forced, there were multiple tipped passes and balls batted out of bounds that prevented Colorado State from setting up a productive offense.

"We showed we can be one of the best defensive teams in the country," Calhoun said. "If we guard like that, we'll have a shot."

Perhaps the most impressive and needed indicator of the Aggies' physical dominance was the lopsided rebounding performance. Utah State dominated the glass on both ends of the floor, holding a 40-20 rebounding advantage and a 16-9 advantage on the offensive boards.

"That's a pretty staggering difference in rebounding," Calhoun said.

Rebounding is an area the Aggies have struggled in at different times this season, much to the frustration of Calhoun. In recent weeks, they've made than an emphasis.

"We had a really good two or three days of practice, so we were ready for them. I think that's the most we've ever played like a team together. I think everyone was doing their part," Falslev said. "We've tried to set the tone in practice, boxing out, finding our guys, and not letting them crash."

Controlling the rebounding battle has been a key indicator for Utah State under Calhoun, as they're now 7-0 this season and 25-1 in Calhoun's tenure when they outrebound the opponent.

Looking forward to the long slate of conference play, the Aggies will need to rely on this physicality and toughness to bolster their conference title hopes. The Mountain West is a physical league that frequently gets multiple teams into the NCAA Tournament, but one that can wear teams down as the season drags on, as was the case for the Aggies a season ago.

Utah State started the 2024-25 campaign 10-1, as they have now done this season as well, and won 10 of its first 12 conference games. They then lost three of their final six conference games before falling to Colorado State in the Mountain West tournament and getting blown out against UCLA in the NCAA Tournament.

As the season went on, the Aggies struggled to maintain their physicality and allowed opponents to bully them around the court. If Saturday's win is any indicator, this roster may have an additional level that wasn't present under Calhoun's first season.

Nonetheless, the now 10-1 Aggies are keeping their eyes down and focusing on one game at a time.

"It's just great taking it game by game," Falslev said. "Right now, we're 1-0 and looking on to the next one."