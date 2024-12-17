Palat scores 3rd goal in 4 games, Devils beat Blues 4-1

By Joe Harris, Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 17, 2024 at 9:03 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 9:00 p.m.

 
New Jersey Devils' Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates after scoring as St. Louis Blues' Nathan Walker (26) skates past during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in St. Louis.

New Jersey Devils' Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates after scoring as St. Louis Blues' Nathan Walker (26) skates past during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

5 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. LOUIS — Ondrej Palat and Stefan Noesen scored and the New Jersey Devils beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1. Brenden Dillon also scored and Jesper Bratt added an empty-net goal for the Devils, who won their third straight game and fifth out of their last seven. Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves. Jordan Kyrou scored and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues. Palat gave New Jersey the lead with 4:47 left in the first period with a slap shot off a banked entry pass from Luke Hughes. Palat has three goals in his last four games.

Photos

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
Joe Harris

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  