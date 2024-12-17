Palat scores 3rd goal in 4 games, Devils beat Blues 4-1

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. LOUIS — Ondrej Palat and Stefan Noesen scored and the New Jersey Devils beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1. Brenden Dillon also scored and Jesper Bratt added an empty-net goal for the Devils, who won their third straight game and fifth out of their last seven. Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves. Jordan Kyrou scored and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues. Palat gave New Jersey the lead with 4:47 left in the first period with a slap shot off a banked entry pass from Luke Hughes. Palat has three goals in his last four games.