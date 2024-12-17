Drake blows 20-point lead, beats K-State on Stirtz 3-pointer in overtime 73-70

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bennett Stirtz scored eight of his 22 points in overtime including the game-winner with 3.4 seconds left to give undefeated Drake a 73-70 win over Kansas State after blowing a 20-point lead. Mitch Mascari tied a career high with eight 3-pointers in scoring 22 points for the Bulldogs (10-0). Coleman Hawkins scored 16 points but was just 3 of 8 from the line including 2 of 6 in overtime for Kansas State. David N'Guessan added 13 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Drake's Daniel Abreu made two free throws to tie the game with 23 seconds left in regulation.