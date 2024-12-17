Drake blows 20-point lead, beats K-State on Stirtz 3-pointer in overtime 73-70

By The Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 17, 2024 at 9:04 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 8:50 p.m.

 
Drake guard Mitch Mascari (22) looks to shoot under pressure from Kansas State guard Max Jones (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

Drake guard Mitch Mascari (22) looks to shoot under pressure from Kansas State guard Max Jones (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bennett Stirtz scored eight of his 22 points in overtime including the game-winner with 3.4 seconds left to give undefeated Drake a 73-70 win over Kansas State after blowing a 20-point lead. Mitch Mascari tied a career high with eight 3-pointers in scoring 22 points for the Bulldogs (10-0). Coleman Hawkins scored 16 points but was just 3 of 8 from the line including 2 of 6 in overtime for Kansas State. David N'Guessan added 13 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Drake's Daniel Abreu made two free throws to tie the game with 23 seconds left in regulation.

