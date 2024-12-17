No. 12 TCU women rout Samford 103-64 behind Madison Conner's 33 points and 8 3-pointers

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 8:04 p.m.

 

FORT WORTH, Texas — Madison Conner scored 33 points and made eight 3-pointers, Hailey Van Lith had 15 points and eight assists and No. 12 TCU routed Samford 103-64 on Tuesday night. Conner was 8 of 16 from 3-point range — to match Samford's team total of makes from distance. Conner tied Tomi Taiwo, Jill Sutton and Emma Wilson for sixth on the school's single-game list for made 3-pointers. The school record is 11 by Amber Ramirez against Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 10, 2017. The Horned Frogs shot 50% from the field, including 16 of 35 behind the arc.

