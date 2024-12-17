Patrik Laine scores a hat trick in Montreal's 6-1 rout of Buffalo, extending Sabres' free fall

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MONTREAL — Patrik Laine scored his first hat trick with Montreal and the Canadiens extended the Buffalo Sabres' winless streak to 11 games with a 6-1 victory. Juraj Slafkovsky, Joel Armia and Josh Anderson also scored for Montreal while Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson provided two assists each and Sam Montembeault stopped 20 shots. Armia scored only 19 seconds into the game. Dylan Cozens scored for struggling Buffalo and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 15 saves on 21 shots, while backup James Reimer stopped all six that he faced after entering to start the third.