Nick Paul has goal and 2 assists as Lightning beat Blue Jackets 5-3

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TAMPA, Fla. — Nick Paul had a goal and two assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Jake Guentzel, Luke Glendening, Brayden Point and Mitchell Chaffee also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won five of six. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 28 saves. Adam Fantilli, Cole Sillinger and Mikael Pyyhtia scored for the Blue Jackets. Jet Greaves made 27 saves for Columbus, which has one win in its past nine games. The Lightning pulled away in the second period, scoring three times. Paul had the first goal and assisted on the next two.