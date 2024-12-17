Nick Paul has goal and 2 assists as Lightning beat Blue Jackets 5-3

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 8:03 p.m.

 
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nick Paul (20) works around Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger (4) and right wing Mathieu Olivier (24) on his way to scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nick Paul (20) works around Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger (4) and right wing Mathieu Olivier (24) on his way to scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

6 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TAMPA, Fla. — Nick Paul had a goal and two assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Jake Guentzel, Luke Glendening, Brayden Point and Mitchell Chaffee also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won five of six. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 28 saves. Adam Fantilli, Cole Sillinger and Mikael Pyyhtia scored for the Blue Jackets. Jet Greaves made 27 saves for Columbus, which has one win in its past nine games. The Lightning pulled away in the second period, scoring three times. Paul had the first goal and assisted on the next two.

Photos

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  