Claudell Harris Jr., Michael Nwoko help Mississippi State post 83-59 victory over Central Michigan

JACKSON, Miss. — Claudell Harris Jr. made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Michael Nwoko had 18 points and Mississippi State breezed to an 83-59 victory over Central Michigan at Magnolia Madness. Harris made 7 of 13 shots — 5 of 8 from beyond the arc — for the Bulldogs (10-1), who upped their win streak to four. Nwoko sank 8 of 12 shots and added seven rebounds. Jakobi Heady totaled 18 points and six rebounds to pace the Chippewas (5-5). Anthony Pritchard made three 3-pointers and scored 15.