Claudell Harris Jr., Michael Nwoko help Mississippi State post 83-59 victory over Central Michigan

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 8:02 p.m.

 
Mississippi State forward RJ Melendez (22) attempts a layup past a block attempt by Central Michigan center Hunter Harding (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Jackson, Miss.

Mississippi State forward RJ Melendez (22) attempts a layup past a block attempt by Central Michigan center Hunter Harding (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Leer en español

JACKSON, Miss. — Claudell Harris Jr. made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Michael Nwoko had 18 points and Mississippi State breezed to an 83-59 victory over Central Michigan at Magnolia Madness. Harris made 7 of 13 shots — 5 of 8 from beyond the arc — for the Bulldogs (10-1), who upped their win streak to four. Nwoko sank 8 of 12 shots and added seven rebounds. Jakobi Heady totaled 18 points and six rebounds to pace the Chippewas (5-5). Anthony Pritchard made three 3-pointers and scored 15.

The Associated Press

