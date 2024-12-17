Ewin has 21 points, 15 rebounds and Watkins scores 23 points in Florida State's 82-64 win

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 7:41 p.m.

 

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Malique Ewin scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Jamir Watkins led the Seminoles with 23 points and Florida State beat Winthrop 82-64 Tuesday night. Taylor Bol Bowen added 13 points and a career-high 13 rebounds and Chandler Jackson scored 14 points for the Seminoles, who shot 51%. Bryce Baker made five of his six 3s in the second half and scored a career-high 18 points coming off the bench for the Eagles, who shot 29% in having a five-game win streak snapped. Nick Johnson added 17 points. Florida State led by 18 at halftime and the lead remained in double figures.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  