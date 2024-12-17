Ewin has 21 points, 15 rebounds and Watkins scores 23 points in Florida State's 82-64 win

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Malique Ewin scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Jamir Watkins led the Seminoles with 23 points and Florida State beat Winthrop 82-64 Tuesday night. Taylor Bol Bowen added 13 points and a career-high 13 rebounds and Chandler Jackson scored 14 points for the Seminoles, who shot 51%. Bryce Baker made five of his six 3s in the second half and scored a career-high 18 points coming off the bench for the Eagles, who shot 29% in having a five-game win streak snapped. Nick Johnson added 17 points. Florida State led by 18 at halftime and the lead remained in double figures.