ESPN says Hubie Brown's final broadcast is scheduled for Feb. 9

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 7:43 p.m.

 

LAS VEGAS — ESPN has announced that 91-year-old Hubie Brown will call the final game of his broadcasting career on Feb. 9. It'll be a full-circle moment for Brown. The Basketball Hall of Famer's finale will be in Milwaukee, where his professional coaching career started in 1972. The Bucks will play host to Philadelphia that afternoon. Brown will work the game on ABC alongside Mike Breen, who will handle play-by-play duties. Brown is a two-time NBA coach of the year and had stints as head coach of New York, Memphis and Atlanta. He has been with ESPN since 2004.

The Associated Press

