Will Richard scores 22 points, No. 7 Florida holds off UNC rally to remain unbeaten with 90-84 win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Will Richard scored 22 points, Alijah Martin added 19 points and No. 7 Florida held off a furious second half rally by North Carolina to remain unbeaten with a 90-84 victory in the Jumpman Invitational. R.J. Davis had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Tar Heels, who battled back from a 17-point first half deficit to take a 4-point the lead midway through the second half. Florida jumped out to a 35-17 lead after making 6 of 12 3-pointers, while UNC missed its first 11 shots from beyond the arc.