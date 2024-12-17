Will Richard scores 22 points, No. 7 Florida holds off UNC rally to remain unbeaten with 90-84 win

By Steve Reed, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 7:26 p.m.

 
Florida guard Will Richard (5) pushes the ball upcourt ahead of North Carolina guard Ian Jackson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.

Florida guard Will Richard (5) pushes the ball upcourt ahead of North Carolina guard Ian Jackson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Leer en español

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Will Richard scored 22 points, Alijah Martin added 19 points and No. 7 Florida held off a furious second half rally by North Carolina to remain unbeaten with a 90-84 victory in the Jumpman Invitational. R.J. Davis had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Tar Heels, who battled back from a 17-point first half deficit to take a 4-point the lead midway through the second half. Florida jumped out to a 35-17 lead after making 6 of 12 3-pointers, while UNC missed its first 11 shots from beyond the arc.

