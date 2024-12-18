For 32 years, wives of BYU coaches have helped Patti Edwards 'bless' underprivileged children at Christmas

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

PROVO — In 1992, LaVell and Patti Edwards teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club in Utah County to help underprivileged children.

The tradition continues this Christmas season with Patti and several wives of BYU football coaches.

"Our first, really, heartwarming situation was when a little girl came to the club and asked if she could join," Patti Edwards recalled. "They had a can opener that they opened their cans for food and the service stations were their hygiene. ... I mean, how could you not become involved in a club that could help a child like that?"

The tradition continues as these women have come together to help "bless others who are less fortunate."

"It's a different feeling on this end to give and have my kids see what it feels like to give those who are less fortunate the opportunity for all of us," added Keiti Pouha.

To see how these women came together and what they're doing to help others in Utah Country, watch their story in the video above.

