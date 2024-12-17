Jets interview former Titans general manager Jon Robinson for their GM vacancy

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The New York Jets interviewed former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson for their GM vacancy. Robinson is the second known general manager candidate to meet with the Jets, who interviewed former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff on Monday. Robinson was the Titans' general manager from 2016 until he was fired late in the 2022 season. Tennessee was 66-43 with him overseeing the team, which made the playoffs four times and won the AFC South twice during his tenure. The Jets have begun the process of finding their new GM after Joe Douglas was fired on Nov. 19.