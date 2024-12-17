AP men's player of the week: Johni Broome's big game earns him 2nd award of season

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 10:34 a.m.

 
Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) shoots over Ohio State forward Sean Stewart (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Atlanta.

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) shoots over Ohio State forward Sean Stewart (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Kathryn Skeean)

All-American forward Johni Broome of Auburn is the AP men's college basketball player of the week for the second time in three weeks. He had the Tigers' first 20-point, 20-rebound game in 35 years in a 91-53 blowout of Ohio State last week. Lamont Butler of SEC-rival Kentucky is the runner-up after scoring 33 points on 10-for-10 shooting in a win over Louisville. Jamichael Stillwell of Milwaukee, Jordan Gainey of Tennessee and Tyrese Hunter of Memphis received honorable mention honors.

The Associated Press

