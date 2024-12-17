AP men's player of the week: Johni Broome's big game earns him 2nd award of season

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

All-American forward Johni Broome of Auburn is the AP men's college basketball player of the week for the second time in three weeks. He had the Tigers' first 20-point, 20-rebound game in 35 years in a 91-53 blowout of Ohio State last week. Lamont Butler of SEC-rival Kentucky is the runner-up after scoring 33 points on 10-for-10 shooting in a win over Louisville. Jamichael Stillwell of Milwaukee, Jordan Gainey of Tennessee and Tyrese Hunter of Memphis received honorable mention honors.