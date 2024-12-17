Patrick Kinahan: NIL misses point on Dybantsa's decision to play for BYU

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

PROVO — All those focusing on the gobs of cash the top basketball recruit will get to play at BYU are entirely missing the most important point.

In his own words, AJ Dybantsa noted the money was the same with each of the other three schools to make his final list. Several reports put the amount between $5 million and $7 million coming from multiple sources.

Good for the kid and his family, who will now cash in on his ability for many years. The new pay-to-play rules, even if they seem seedy, are here to stay.

Forget about NIL for one minute. All the top players across the board in sports are getting a "bag," the hip term for riches and other assorted goodies.

For BYU, Dybantsa's decision has huge implications that could pay massive dividends. The potential first pick in the 2026 NBA draft has entrusted his basketball development after high school to coach Kevin Young and his staff.

Take it from former BYU great Travis Hansen, who posted on social media: "As we look ahead, it's clear that BYU is poised to become the premier destination in the (country).

"The focus won't just be on NIL money; instead, it will be about fostering a family environment, having the best coaches, and creating an unparalleled experience. The unique atmosphere will continue to attract kids to BYU, and we can't wait to see all the incredible moments that lie ahead."

How about that — all from a program that has made only two appearances in the Sweet 16 since 1981, both times needing the national player of the year (Danny Ainge and Jimmer Fredette, respectively) to get there. Doubt it at your own peril, apparently.

"I really like what Kevin is doing," Dybantsa said during his visit to the Marriot Center before BYU's game last week.

The reference is to Young's philosophy of using the NBA model in running his program. The first-year coach was an NBA assistant coach from 2016 until last spring, splitting time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

Despite no prior head coaching experience in college, Young promotes his program as a pathway to the NBA. Dybantsa is the latest high school recruit to buy the pitch, as did shot-blocking phenom Xavion Staton and this season's touted freshmen Egor Demin and Kanon Catchings.

"For me, what do you have to offer that people will be interested in," Young said. "One of things that is unique with us is the stuff that we're talking to recruits and their parents about, it's not hypothetical.

"I've done it at the NBA level. Like where these guys are trying to get to, I've been there; I've lived that life, and I've brought a lot of people here on our staff who have also lived that life."

Young's ability to recruit will lead to the NBA drafting multiple BYU players over the next few years. The program hasn't produced a player drafted since Fredette went in the first round in 2011.

Most mock drafts list Demin as a high lottery pick in June's draft, with Catchings also a possibility later in the first round. Dybantsa and Duke forward Cameron Boozer are strong candidates to be the first pick in 2026.

"Having seen AJ play this past summer, he's an enormous talent," college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla said during an interview on The Zone. "He's likely to go No. 1, although I think Carlos Boozer's son will probably give him a run for his money. But AJ is going to be, I think, a terrific college player and probably a really good NBA, as well."

There's also a side benefit for BYU's sponsoring institution, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dybantsa's presence promises to give BYU loads of exposure next season on numerous television networks, exactly like the football team has been doing for many years.

"They're the front porch of BYU, the university itself and in a sense the front porch of the church," Fraschilla said. "I think it's phenomenal."