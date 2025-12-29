BYU football 2026 transfer tracker: Cougar QB intends to enter portal

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

PROVO — There are three seasons in modern college football: the regular season, the postseason, and the portal season.

The steam had yet to rise off the final Pop-Tart and No. 12 BYU's 25-21 win over Georgia Tech that capped the Cougars' first 12-win season in 24 years before players were already choosing to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The NCAA's 15-day transfer portal window opens Jan. 2, and it will be the only full-sized transfer window of the year after the Division I administrative committee voted in October to consolidate the sport's transfer apparatus into a single phase for all FBS and FCS players beginning in 2026.

Players whose head coach leaves their current team will also have a 15-day window to enter their names into the portal starting five days after a new head coach is hired or announced, as well.

The 2024-25 academic year saw more than 4,900 FBS players and more than 3,200 FCS players enter the transfer portal in a record-setting year for transfer movement, according to ESPN.

Here's a look at the BYU players who have announced they intend to enter the portal, a move that began immediately after the Cougars' Big 12 title game loss to Texas Tech back on Dec. 6.

The list will be updating as more players enter the portal and commit to new schools.

Early signing class of 2026