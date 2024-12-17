Growth of Utah's Venezuelan population far outpaces expansion from other nations, data shows

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

WASHINGTON — The growth of Utah's population from embattled Venezuela outpaces expansion from other nations by a wide margin, new U.S. Census Bureau estimates show.

In fact, those with roots in Venezuela now account for the third-largest foreign-born bloc of people in Utah behind those from Mexico, which holds the top spot, and China, No. 2.

The new figures from the Census Bureau come amid increasing debate in Utah and the rest of the United States among some over the presence of immigrants from Venezuela and their impact on local communities. The foreign-born population includes naturalized citizens, legal permanent residents, asylum seekers, foreign students and others, including immigrants here illegally, a particular target of President-elect Donald Trump and others.

The figures released last week, which don't break down the population of those originally from other countries by migratory status, are five-year estimates for the 2019-2023 period. Here are some highlights.

The population of those with roots in Venezuela grew by 8,856 between 2013 and 2023, the largest numeric jump in the state, reaching 10,657. That's a population increase of around 492% from 2013, when the population numbered 1,801.

Next in numeric growth came Brazil, up 4,707 in the 10-year period to 7,696; Colombia, up 4,395 to 6,610; and India, up 4,159 to 8,633.

Overall, Utah's foreign-born population grew by 53,644 to 285,013, up 23.2% from 2013. The foreign-born population accounted for 8.3% of Utah's estimated population of 3.42 million as of 2023, up from 231,369 in 2013, 8% of the total estimated population that year of 2.9 million.

Mexico still accounts for the largest chunk of foreign-born people in Utah from any single nation, 101,661 as of 2023, 35.7% of the total. The population from the country grew by only 1,919 in the 10-year period from 2013 to 2023.

Those originally from Venezuela now account for the third-largest population pocket from abroad after Mexico and China, roots for 10,820 people, just 163 more than Venezuela. The China share includes 1,322 from Taiwan, which regards itself sovereign from China, though China doesn't recognize Taiwanese sovereignty.

Foreign-born people from across Latin America numbered 170,336 as of 2023, 59.8% of the total of 285,013.

Venezuela's explosive growth in Utah — among other places — stems from the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro. More than 7.7 million have left the country since 2014, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, which cited "violence, inflation, gang-warfare, soaring crime rates as well as shortages of food, medicine and essential services." Some 4.4 million have left for Colombia or Peru followed by the United States, where 545,000 have fled, some seeking political asylum.

Read more:

Voces de Utah Looking for more news from Utah's Latino community? Visit our Voces de Utah section for more stories, events and features.

The influx of immigrant newcomers to Utah sparked alarm among some over the summer after officials reported that homeless shelters in the state were overwhelmed. Homeless advocates noted a spike in people at shelters with Venezuelan ties, and Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County created a flyer in Spanish and English advising migrants to reconsider coming to Utah if they didn't have a "stable connection" in the state. Simultaneously, Gov. Spencer Cox condemned reports that the city of Denver had covered the transportation costs of sending some migrants from that city to Utah, though he didn't single out newcomers of any particular nationality.

More recently, activity in the United States allegedly involving a criminal gang that originated in Venezuela, Tren de Aragua, has prompted concern among some leaders. Utah law enforcement has said Tren de Aragua doesn't have an extensive presence in the state, though it's here, while Cox has said the gang poses "a growing threat."

Representatives from the local Venezuelan community have said the vast majority fleeing the nation come to the United States seeking a better future for their families.