Kaysville man tied to kidnapping of 3 in Mexico now faces 4 felonies in Utah

By Collin Leonard, KSL.com | Posted - Aug. 13, 2024 at 12:32 p.m.

 
A Kaysville man named the prime suspect in the June disappearance of an Ogden teen and her two cousins in Mexico City was charged Sunday with four first-degree felonies.

OGDEN — A Kaysville man at the center of a two week search for a missing 14-year-old Ogden girl and her two younger cousins in Veracruz, Mexico was charged Sunday with four first-degree felonies.

Antonio Moreno Cisneros, 31, is charged in 2nd District Court with two counts of rape and two counts of object rape, first-degree felonies.

Moreno was named as the primary suspect in the disappearance of the three girls in July. The teen was staying with her grandmother in Mexico City and took her two cousins to get a soda at a nearby shop June 30. The three girls did not return home, but surveillance footage showed them getting into a taxi. The FBI says it believes Moreno manipulated them to get into the taxi.

The girls were found two weeks later with Moreno. He was taken into custody by Mexican police and the extradition process was initiated to bring him to the U.S. to face charges, the FBI announced. He has lived in Kaysville for the past three years.

Charging documents indicate Moreno is responsible for raping a girl four times in Utah and Mexico.

A warrant was issued Monday for the man's arrest. FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker told KSL.com that Moreno is still being held in Mexico, with the extradition process still ongoing.

