Bills place receiver Chase Claypool on injured reserve and sign 3 players to restock roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills placed receiver Chase Claypool and third-string quarterback Shane Buechele on injured reserve. The Bills also made several moves to restock their injury-depleted roster. Buffalo signed quarterback Ben DiNucci and receivers Damiere Byrd and Deon Cain, all to one-year contracts. The Bills also released receiver Bryan Thompson. Claypool's bid to revive his career with Buffalo appears over as a result of a toe injury that led to the fifth-year player missing a majority of training camp. The Bills signed Claypool in May after trading Stefon Diggs to Houston and losing Gabe Davis in free agency.

