Police arrest man and 15-year-old in killing at Mount Olympus trailhead

MILLCREEK — A 20-year-old man and 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man whose body was found in a vehicle in the parking lot at the Mount Olympus trailhead.

Mateo Heriberto Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Monday for investigation of murder, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and assault. Police on Tuesday said they also arrested a 15-year-old boy for investigation of murder.

The body of 18-year-old Naod Welday, of Millcreek, was discovered on Aug. 3 with multiple gunshot wounds about 4:30 a.m. in the parking lot at 5425 S. Wasatch Blvd.

Welday was with two friends, ages 18 and 24, who locked themselves inside the car after he and his friends had gotten into an altercation with four other males in the parking lot, according to a police booking affidavit.

"These suspects forced their way into the locked car by breaking windows and opening the door from the inside. During the altercation, (Welday) was shot numerous times and died on scene," the affidavit states. "During the 911 call, multiple people could be heard banging on the windows demanding entry into the vehicle. Windows could be heard getting broken. You could then hear the males in the vehicle being assaulted and screaming/crying. Then it sounds like there were three to four gunshots. Then there is nothing more heard."

Another man was attacked with a hammer and sustained a head wound, according to police. A second man was punched several times.

At the scene, detectives recovered a baseball cap they linked to Martinez, a documented gang member, according to the affidavit.

"Through further investigation of Mateo, detectives were able to gather electronic data that places him at the crime scene on the date and time of (Welday's) murder," the affidavit alleges.

A palm print of the teen boy who was arrested was also collected from the scene, according to police.

Although both of those arrested are documented gang members, investigators do not believe the victim and his friends are gang members or have any involvement with gangs. A possible motive for the shooting remained under investigation Tuesday.

"This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of gang violence. We are committed to ensuring that those responsible for this senseless act are brought to justice. I want to commend the dedicated efforts of our deputies and detectives for their tireless work in leading to these arrests," Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said Tuesday. "Our top priority is the safety of our residents."