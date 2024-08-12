Diamondbacks take lead on back-to-back wild pitches, rally for 5-4 win over the Rockies

By David Brandt, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 12, 2024 at 11:12 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 10:18 p.m.

 
PHOENIX — Corbin Carroll and Kevin Newman scrambled home on back-to-back wild pitches in the seventh inning, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks past the Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Monday night for their fourth straight win. The D-backs continued their extended roll, with an 18-5 record since the All-Star break. Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts over seven innings. The lanky right-hander gave up four runs on eight hits. Jake McCarthy added two hits and two RBIs. Newman and Josh Bell also had two hits.

