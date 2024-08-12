Rookie Noel homers twice, Guardians outlast Cubs 9-8 in matchup evoking 2016 World Series memories

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor drove in José Ramírez with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Cleveland Guardians held on for a 9-8 win over the Chicago Cubs in a back-and-forth matchup that evoked memories of their 2016 World Series. Rookie Jhonkensy Noel hit a three-run homer and solo shot and made a diving catch in right field for the AL Central-leading Guardians. Steven Kwan added a two-run homer for Cleveland. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt used closer Emmanuel Clase for the third straight game and he set down the Cubs in the ninth for his league-leading 36th save. Ian Happ and Pete Crow-Armstrong homered for the Cubs