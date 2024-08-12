Will Wagner, son of All-Star closer, enjoys big MLB debut for Blue Jays

By Doug Padilla, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 13, 2024 at 1:34 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

 
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Once he finally secured tickets for his famous father, Will Wagner had a major league debut to remember. The son of former All-Star reliever Billy Wagner got hits in his first three at-bats to help the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2. Toronto acquired the infielder on his 26th birthday in the July 29 trade that sent pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to the Houston Astros, where Wagner's dad spent the first nine of his 16 big league seasons. Will Wagner was called up Monday from Triple-A Buffalo and started at second base against the Angels, batting sixth. He laced the first pitch he saw into right-center for a double and finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

