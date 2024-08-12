Jessica Pegula beats Amanda Anisimova to claim 2nd straight National Bank Open title

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TORONTO — Jessica Pegula, the No. 3 seed and the sixth-ranked WTA Tour player, defended her National Bank Open women's singles title by defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in Monday's all-American final. Pegula, from nearby Buffalo, New York, won last year's National Bank Open in Montreal and improved her all-time record at the Canadian tennis championship to 17-2 in picking up the sixth tournament victory of her career. Anisimova, who entered the week ranked No. 132 in the world as she continues her comeback after stepping away from the game for a mental health break, beat three top-20 players in Toronto, including No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.