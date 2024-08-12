Mariners and outfielder Victor Robles agree to $9.75 million, 2-year contract with 2027 option

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and outfielder Victor Robles have agreed to a $9.75 million, two-year deal that keeps him under contract with the club through the 2026 season. The deal also includes a $9 million option for 2027. Robles could have become a free agent this fall. Robles has been a revelation for the Mariners since they signed him on June 4, three days after he was released by Washington. At first, the 27-year-old struggled to get playing time, but once he cracked the lineup he's been a significant contributor for the Mariners in their postseason push.