Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Los Angeles

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake occurred in Los Angeles late Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

LOS ANGELES — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake occurred in Los Angeles at 12:20 p.m. PT, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The "notable" quake had an initial reported intensity of 4.7 but has since been revised down to 4.4, the agency said.

The shallow quake was only 7.5 miles deep and directly under the populated areas of Los Angeles so was likely felt widely despite the relatively modest intensity.

"It was a jolt," a woman who teaches at a nursing school in Glendale told CNN affiliate KABC. "And then the building just started to shake violently. It wasn't those nice roll-y ones we get. I had to hold onto the door jamb."

Earthquakes of magnitudes 4 to 5 generally bring light shaking and very light to no damage.

Other recent earthquakes in the area include a magnitude 4.9 quake on July 29 near Barstow and a magnitude 5.2 temblor last Tuesday near Bakersfield.

Monday's shaking had the Los Angeles Fire Department go into earthquake mode, with crews at 106 fire stations doing surveys of their districts. There were no reports of injuries or structural damage, the department said when the check was complete.

Pasadena Fire Department Deputy Chief Anthony James told KABC he felt the earthquake while out driving.

"I was parked next to a bus. It felt like the whole ground was going away from under me. I thought, 'What was that?' And quickly figured it out," he said.

The only known early report of damage in Pasadena was a broken water pipe, officials said. It was a leaking sprinkler head at the top of the City Hall rotunda, according to James.

One person was temporarily trapped in an elevator, he added.

Los Angeles County supervisor Holly Mitchell said: "Thankfully, no major damages or road closures were reported due to the earthquake."

Supervisor Kathryn Barger used the opportunity to remind residents to be prepared.

"I want to remind LA County residents who are feeling jittery after today's quake to visit ready.lacounty.gov. You'll find helpful tips and information on how to prepare and be ready for earthquakes and any other hazard that can impact our county," she said.

Contributing: Taylor Romine

