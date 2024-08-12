Suspected driver in fatal Millcreek hit-and-run faces criminal charges

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

MILLCREEK — A Utah man arrested in the hit-and-run death of 20-year-old Lindsey VanOrman is now facing criminal charges after police say he initially denied he was behind the wheel, and then tried to get his girlfriend to lie to police.

Jonathan Barrus Lyman, 39, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and three counts of obstructing justice, third-degree felonies; and having unauthorized control of a vehicle for an extended period of time plus an additional count of obstruction, class A misdemeanors.

On July 27, VanOrman was hit just before 6 a.m. at 3051 S. 2300 East while trying to retrieve an injured cat from the road. Unified police detectives determined that Lyman "was 2 feet to the right of the fog line and was traveling outside his lane when the impact occurred" and was traveling between 32 to 36 mph, the charges state. He was also driving on a suspended license.

VanOrman's body was thrown 66 feet.

"Security footage from the scene showed Lindsey walking back to an injured animal and her vehicle hazard lights on. A white truck is observed striking Lindsey, conducting a brake check and leaving the scene," according to the charges.

Last week, Unified police announced that Lyman had been arrested in connection to the fatal crash, but investigators could not confirm if he was the driver or a passenger. When he was located and questioned by police, he claimed he had been with his girlfriend all night and morning and that his friend was driving the truck, the charges state.

But after he was taken into custody, investigators reviewed phone calls made from the Salt Lake County Jail between Lyman and the girlfriend during which he asked her why she didn't tell police that he was with her, according to the charges.

"The girlfriend is heard stating that she wouldn't lie for him. Lyman is then heard stating that the only reason he used (his friend's) name was that he panicked, and this was all an accident. Lyman then discusses wiping his Google history off of his phone and removing all personal property from the truck," the charges say.

While being questioned by police, Lyman allegedly admitted to being a longtime drug user.

"Even though it is unclear if (he) was under the influence at the time of the accident, the state is concerned that if (Lyman) is released, he will continue to drive while having a suspended license. (He) has shown he is a danger to the community by failing to stop at the scene of the accident, driving home and hiding the vehicle in his backyard. (Lyman) then proceeded to wipe down the vehicle, remove all items and identifiable markings before having a friend take the car," prosecutors wrote in the charges.