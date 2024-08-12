Sports on TV for Tuesday, Aug. 13

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 12, 2024 at 11:10 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 8:10 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Aug. 13

BOWLING

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: 2024 PWBA Tour Championship Week, Allen Park, Mich.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at San Diego OR Atlanta at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN'S)

Noon

FS2 — Saudi Super Cup: Al Hilal vs. Al Ahli, Semifinal, Abha, Saudi Arabia

8 p.m.

FS2 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at New York City, Round of 16

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  