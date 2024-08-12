Sports on TV for Tuesday, Aug. 13

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Aug. 13
BOWLING
7 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: 2024 PWBA Tour Championship Week, Allen Park, Mich.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at San Diego OR Atlanta at San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Noon
FS2 — Saudi Super Cup: Al Hilal vs. Al Ahli, Semifinal, Abha, Saudi Arabia
8 p.m.
FS2 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at New York City, Round of 16
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
