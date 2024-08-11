Stephen Ames successfully defends Boeing Classic title, birdieing final hole for 1-shot victory

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Stephen Ames successfully defended his Boeing Classic title Sunday, birdieing the par-5 18th for a 5-under 67 and one-stroke victory over Ernie Els, Steven Alker and Robert Karlsson. The 60-year-old Ames, a naturalized Canadian from Trinidad and Tobago, won has third PGA Tour Champions title of the season and ninth overall. He won four times on the PGA Tour. Ames finished at 11-under 205 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. Els and Alker played alongside Ames, each shooting 68. Els also has three victories this season. Second-round leader Karlsson shot 75 in the final group.