Teoscar Hernández delivers game-winning hit in 10th as Dodgers sweep Pirates

LOS ANGELES — Teoscar Hernández drove in three runs, including a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning, as the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a 6-5 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday, handing the Pirates a season-high seventh consecutive defeat. The Dodgers had an RBI double in the 10th from Kiké Hernández, who scored on Teoscar Hernández's hit. Kiké Hernández had three hits. The Pirates' Andrew McCutchen hit a pair of home runs in his return to the leadoff spot after missing his previous three games with knee soreness.

