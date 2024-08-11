Rublev beats Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-2 after rain delay to reach National Bank Open final

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 11, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 11, 2024 at 4:54 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MONTREAL — Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday in the National Bank Open semifinals after waiting out a rain delay early in the second set. Rublev, the 26-year-old Russian with victories this year in Madrid and Hong Kong, will face Alexei Popyrin of Australia in the final. Popyrin beat American Sebastian Korda 7-6 (0), 6-3. Arnaldi, from Italy, reached his first Masters 1000-level semifinal. Earlier Sunday in the quarterfinals, Popyrin topped fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5, and Korda — the winner last week in Washington — beat second-seeded Alexander Zverev 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-4. Rain washed out play Thursday night and all of Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby rolled through, putting the event behind schedule.

Most recent Tennis stories

Related topics

TennisNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  