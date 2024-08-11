Malixi completes US Girls' Junior-Women's Amateur sweep, beating Talley again in final

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TULSA, Okla. — Rianne Malixi beat Asterisk Talley 3 and 2 to win the U.S. Women's Amateur on Sunday at Southern Hills, three weeks after routing Talley in the U.S. Girls' Junior final. Last month in the U.S. Girls' Junior, the 17-year-old Malixi — from the Philippines — beat Talley 8 and 7 at El Caballero in Tarzana, California, the largest championship-match blowout in tournament history. Malixi is the second player to win both events in the same year, joining Eun Jeong Seong in 2016. She has verbally committed to play at Duke, with plans to begin college play in 2025. Tied after 30 holes, Malixi won the next three with birdies and closed it out with par halve on the par-5 34th.