Malixi completes US Girls' Junior-Women's Amateur sweep, beating Talley again in final

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 11, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 11, 2024 at 3:53 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TULSA, Okla. — Rianne Malixi beat Asterisk Talley 3 and 2 to win the U.S. Women's Amateur on Sunday at Southern Hills, three weeks after routing Talley in the U.S. Girls' Junior final. Last month in the U.S. Girls' Junior, the 17-year-old Malixi — from the Philippines — beat Talley 8 and 7 at El Caballero in Tarzana, California, the largest championship-match blowout in tournament history. Malixi is the second player to win both events in the same year, joining Eun Jeong Seong in 2016. She has verbally committed to play at Duke, with plans to begin college play in 2025. Tied after 30 holes, Malixi won the next three with birdies and closed it out with par halve on the par-5 34th.

Most recent Golf stories

Related topics

GolfNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  