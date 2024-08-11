Fry and Ramírez go deep, Guardians beat Twins 5-3 to earn split of four-game series

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MINNEAPOLIS — David Fry and José Ramírez homered, and the Cleveland Guardians held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 to earn a split of the four-game series between the top two teams in the AL Central. The Guardians won their second straight after losing seven in a row, and now lead Minnesota by 3 1/2 games. Kansas City is four games back. Emmanuel Clase pitched a shaky ninth for his 35th save as Minnesota loaded the bases with no outs in the final frame, but Willi Castro struck out on a full count and Trevor Larnach grounded into a double play. Byron Buxton homered twice for Minnesota, which fell to 2-7 against Cleveland this year.