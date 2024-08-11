Alex Bregman hits 3-run HR, Yordan Alvarez follows with solo shot as Astros beat Red Sox 10-2

By Ken Powtak, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 11, 2024 at 3:38 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 11, 2024 at 2:35 p.m.

 
10 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOSTON — Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer to key a five-run fifth inning, Yordan Alvarez followed with his third homer in two games and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 10-2 to complete a three-game series sweep. It was the fifth straight win for the AL West-leading Astros, who also swept a three-game series in Fenway Park last season. Houston has won seven of its last eight series in Boston. Jeremy Peña added a two-run homer and Yainer Diaz had a two-run double for the Astros, who improved to a season-best seven games over .500. Boston starter James Paxton limped off the field after straining his right calf while making a quick move to cover first on a grounder in the opening inning.

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Ken Powtak

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  