Alex Bregman hits 3-run HR, Yordan Alvarez follows with solo shot as Astros beat Red Sox 10-2

BOSTON — Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer to key a five-run fifth inning, Yordan Alvarez followed with his third homer in two games and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 10-2 to complete a three-game series sweep. It was the fifth straight win for the AL West-leading Astros, who also swept a three-game series in Fenway Park last season. Houston has won seven of its last eight series in Boston. Jeremy Peña added a two-run homer and Yainer Diaz had a two-run double for the Astros, who improved to a season-best seven games over .500. Boston starter James Paxton limped off the field after straining his right calf while making a quick move to cover first on a grounder in the opening inning.