Rookie Jack Kochanowicz earns his first career win as the Angels beat the Nationals 6-4

WASHINGTON — Jack Kochanowicz pitched 7 2/3 innings to earn his first major league win, Kevin Pillar hit a three-run double and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Washington Nationals 6-4 on Sunday. Los Angeles avoided a three-game series sweep in its first visit to Washington since 2017 and went 3-3 on a road trip that began in New York against the Yankees. The Nationals issued 13 walks, matching their most since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005. The Angels turned four of those into runs to help deny the Nationals their fourth series sweep of the season.