Tigers retire Hall of Famer Jim Leyland's No. 10 next to World Series winner Sparky Anderson on wall

DETROIT — Jim Leyland's No. 10 was retired by the Detroit Tigers, putting the Baseball Hall of Fame manager's name and number in white on a brick wall next to World Series winner Sparky Anderson. The Tigers honored Leyland in a pregame ceremony before playing the Kansas City Royals. Leyland arrived for the on-field presentation after getting a slow ride in a white Corvette, giving him a chance to wave to the fans from the foul pole in right to Detroit's dugout along the third baseline. The 79-year-old Leyland was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last month.