Tigers retire Hall of Famer Jim Leyland's No. 10 next to World Series winner Sparky Anderson on wall

By Larry Lage, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 3, 2024 at 5:14 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 4:58 p.m.

 
7 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DETROIT — Jim Leyland's No. 10 was retired by the Detroit Tigers, putting the Baseball Hall of Fame manager's name and number in white on a brick wall next to World Series winner Sparky Anderson. The Tigers honored Leyland in a pregame ceremony before playing the Kansas City Royals. Leyland arrived for the on-field presentation after getting a slow ride in a white Corvette, giving him a chance to wave to the fans from the foul pole in right to Detroit's dugout along the third baseline. The 79-year-old Leyland was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last month.

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Larry Lage

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  