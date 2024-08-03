Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill agrees to restructured contract with $65 million guaranteed

Tyreek Hill is the latest wide receiver to get more money. The five-time All-Pro and the Miami Dolphins agreed to a restructured contract Saturday worth $90 million with $65 million guaranteed, his agent told The Associated Press. The deal negotiated by Drew and Jason Rosenhaus raises Hill's four-year total of fully guaranteed money to $106.5 million. It's the most guaranteed money added to a contract without adding extra years. Hill did not participate in Saturday's team workout or speak with reporters but posted "I'm here to stay" on his social media platform.

