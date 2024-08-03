Budinger and Evans win lucky loser beach volleyball match to reach knockout round of Paris Olympics

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Former NBA player Chase Budinger and partner Miles Evans were the last team to reach the knockout round of the Paris Olympics beach volleyball tournament, beating Australia in straight sets in the final lucky loser match. The two American first-time Olympians won 21-18, 21-17 to earn the right to face one of the Tokyo medalists in the round of 16 on Monday. It will either be the gold-medal-winning Norwegians or the bronze medalists from Qatar. Chile won the other men's lucky loser match. Canada and Japan won on the women's side to reach the knockout round.