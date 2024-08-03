Spain beats Colombia 4-2 on penalties to reach the semifinals in Olympic women's soccer

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 3, 2024 at 12:21 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 11:12 a.m.

 
Leer en español

LYON, France — World champion Spain fought back from 2-0 down and advanced to the semifinals of the Olympic women's soccer tournament by beating Colombia in a penalty shootout. Spain won 4-2 in the shootout at Stade de Lyon, with Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati scoring the decisive spot kick. Catalina Usme and Liana Salazar failed to score from the spot for Colombia, which had looked set to advance to semifinals after taking a 2-0 lead through Mayra Ramirez and Leicy Santos. Jenni Hermoso had sparked Spain's second-half fightback and Irene Paredes forced the game to extra time with an equalizer in the seventh minute minute stoppage time.

