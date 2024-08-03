Remco Evenepoel of Belgium becomes the first to sweep the Olympic road race and time trial

PARIS — Remco Evenepoel has become the first rider to sweep the Olympic road race and time trial. The Belgian attacked over three climbs of Montmartre and built such a lead on the run-in to the finish that he was able to overcome a mechanical problem in the final kilometers to the finish at the Pont d'Iéna. Valentin Madouas, who tried to keep pace with Evenepoel late in the race, held on for silver. His French countryman Christophe Laporte outsprinted a group that included American rider Matteo Jorgensen, Ben Healy of Ireland and Marco Haller of Austria for bronze.

