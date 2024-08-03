Trinity Rodman's 'bit of magic' sends US into Olympic soccer semifinals with 1-0 win over Japan

By Anne M. Peterson, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 3, 2024 at 3:58 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 8:52 a.m.

 
12 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Trinity Rodman scored in extra time and the United States advanced to the women's soccer semifinals at the Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Japan. The U.S. will face the winner of the later match between Germany and Canada in Marseille. Rodman's goal to the top of the far post came as time in stoppage time in the first extra period. She fell to the field as she was embraced by her teammates in celebration. She says "I kind of blacked out" and "That's like the best moment in my career."

Photos

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
Anne M. Peterson

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  