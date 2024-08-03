Trinity Rodman's 'bit of magic' sends US into Olympic soccer semifinals with 1-0 win over Japan

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Trinity Rodman scored in extra time and the United States advanced to the women's soccer semifinals at the Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Japan. The U.S. will face the winner of the later match between Germany and Canada in Marseille. Rodman's goal to the top of the far post came as time in stoppage time in the first extra period. She fell to the field as she was embraced by her teammates in celebration. She says "I kind of blacked out" and "That's like the best moment in my career."