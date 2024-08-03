Offensive video gave France soccer players extra motivation to beat Argentina at Paris Olympics

BORDEAUX, France — France players say they used an offensive song about their heritage as motivation to beat soccer rival Argentina in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics. The game ended with the players from both sides clashing on the field. To many observers the fracas seemed inevitable. The game was played amid high tensions in the wake of a racism scandal following a video showing Argentina's senior-team players celebrating on their team bus after winning the Copa America last month and singing an offensive song about the African heritage of France's players. France captain Alexandre Lacazette says "given what's been said in the past few weeks our victory is there, on the field and off it."

