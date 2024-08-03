A tour of Paris: The men's and women's Olympic road races highlight city's spectacular sights

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — The men's and women's road races at the Paris Olympics this weekend will highlight some of the city's most important cultural and historic landmarks. The riders will depart from the Pont d'Iena crossing the River Seine, just beneath the Eiffel Tower, and head toward Versaille in the French countryside. They eventually will return to loop around Montmartre, where the Sacre Coeur towers over the city, before their finishing stretch past the Louvre and the Musée d'Orsay to the Trocadéro. The course provides a stunning backdrop to the marquee event of the cycling program at the Summer Games.