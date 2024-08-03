A tour of Paris: The men's and women's Olympic road races highlight city's spectacular sights

By Dave Skretta, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 4:55 a.m.

 
13 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — The men's and women's road races at the Paris Olympics this weekend will highlight some of the city's most important cultural and historic landmarks. The riders will depart from the Pont d'Iena crossing the River Seine, just beneath the Eiffel Tower, and head toward Versaille in the French countryside. They eventually will return to loop around Montmartre, where the Sacre Coeur towers over the city, before their finishing stretch past the Louvre and the Musée d'Orsay to the Trocadéro. The course provides a stunning backdrop to the marquee event of the cycling program at the Summer Games.

Photos

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
Dave Skretta

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  